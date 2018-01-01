Design and create fonts directly in Sketch

Introducing FontRapid
Meet the first font creation plugin for Sketch, helps creating full-fledged OpenType fonts that can be used for print, web and mobile.
Requires Sketch 43+
Integrated seamlessly into Sketch, FontRapid turns your letter shapes in Sketch to a full-fledged professional OpenType font!
Extremely easy to tweak the glyph's metrics, such as left / right kerning, ascender, descender, etc with the realtime preview.
Compared with those heavy classic font solutions, FontRapid introduced a faster and much more enjoyable way to create a professional font.
Convert any path or shape into a font glyph with one click
Adjust glyph line height, left or right kerning easily with realtime preview
Most popular and advanced typographic font format
Use Sketch as glyph editing tool, no need to adopt another, no learning curve and no time wasted
Font metadata are saved into Sketch document, making it easy to transfer whole project
Free to sell fonts created with FontRapid to anyone, anywhere
Turn your design to beautiful and professional OpenType font rapidly, just within Sketch.
Browse around our frequently asked questions below. However, if you cannot find an answer to your question, send us an email and we will get back to you.
Yes, it is free. 🎉
FontRapid works with Sketch 43+
Unzip the downloaded FontRapid package, you will find a sketchplugin file, double click it to install.
After successful installation, navigate to Plugins menu in Sketch, you will find FontRapid under there.
First, rename your letter shapes / group to corresponding glyph, e.g. A, b, $ to make it exportable, then try to import from FontRapid.
FontRapid allows you to export stanard OpenType font, with a file extension .otf.
Sure, you can do everything with your fonts! Your own work should not be limited.
