Introducing FontRapid

Design and create fonts directly in Sketch

Meet the first font creation plugin for Sketch, helps creating full-fledged OpenType fonts that can be used for print, web and mobile.

Requires Sketch 43+

Create stunning fonts in few clicks

Integrated seamlessly into Sketch, FontRapid turns your letter shapes in Sketch to a full-fledged professional OpenType font!

Tweak Font Glyph with realtime preview

Extremely easy to tweak the glyph's metrics, such as left / right kerning, ascender, descender, etc with the realtime preview.

Rapid tool for font production

Compared with those heavy classic font solutions, FontRapid introduced a faster and much more enjoyable way to create a professional font.

Easy Font Creation

Convert any path or shape into a font glyph with one click

Glyph Adjust

Adjust glyph line height, left or right kerning easily with realtime preview

OpenType Export

Most popular and advanced typographic font format

No Hassle

Use Sketch as glyph editing tool, no need to adopt another, no learning curve and no time wasted

Self Management

Font metadata are saved into Sketch document, making it easy to transfer whole project

Commercial Use

Free to sell fonts created with FontRapid to anyone, anywhere

Try FontRapid creator, it's free!

Turn your design to beautiful and professional OpenType font rapidly, just within Sketch.

Have questions? No worries!

Browse around our frequently asked questions below. However, if you cannot find an answer to your question, send us an email and we will get back to you.

Is FontRapid free to use?

Yes, it is free. 🎉

Running environment requirement?

FontRapid works with Sketch 43+

How to install FontRapid plugin?

Unzip the downloaded FontRapid package, you will find a sketchplugin file, double click it to install.

How to access FontRapid then?

After successful installation, navigate to Plugins menu in Sketch, you will find FontRapid under there.

How to import my letter shapes?

First, rename your letter shapes / group to corresponding glyph, e.g. A, b, $ to make it exportable, then try to import from FontRapid.

Which format can I export?

FontRapid allows you to export stanard OpenType font, with a file extension .otf.

Can I sell fonts created with FontRapid?

Sure, you can do everything with your fonts! Your own work should not be limited.

What can I contribute?

Like our project? We hope you help us spead the word by sharing FontRapid with others.

